REPORT | Cleveland Indians hoping to re-sign Carlos Santana in offseason

Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) hits an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)

The Indians would try to bring back soon-to-be free agent Carlos Santana in the offseason, according to FanRag's Jon Heyman. It's "just a matter of finances," someone close to the situation apparently told the sportswriter.

Heyman added the Tribe has made "no recent offers" to the veteran first baseman.

sources: indians would like to re-sign santana @TheRealSlamtana (but have made no new recent offers) https://t.co/J4QKofK6e7 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 14, 2017

Santana, in his eighth season with the club, has an on-base percentage of .374 with 23 home runs and 77 RBIs in 2017. He's been an even bigger contributor since the All-Star break, with an OPS of 1.015.

The 31-year-old Santana is currently making $12 million in the final year of a six-year contract. He is expected to command a decent asking price on the open market, which will include fellow first basemen Eric Hosmer, Logan Morrison, and Yonder Alonso.

