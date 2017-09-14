REPORT | Cleveland Indians hoping to re-sign Carlos Santana in offseason

WKYC
Tyler Carey, WKYC 1:14 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

The Indians would try to bring back soon-to-be free agent Carlos Santana in the offseason, according to FanRag's Jon Heyman. It's "just a matter of finances," someone close to the situation apparently told the sportswriter.

Heyman added the Tribe has made "no recent offers" to the veteran first baseman.

Santana, in his eighth season with the club, has an on-base percentage of .374 with 23 home runs and 77 RBIs in 2017. He's been an even bigger contributor since the All-Star break, with an OPS of 1.015.

The 31-year-old Santana is currently making $12 million in the final year of a six-year contract. He is expected to command a decent asking price on the open market, which will include fellow first basemen Eric Hosmer, Logan Morrison, and Yonder Alonso.

