Report: Cleveland Indians inquiring about Yu Darvish from Texas Rangers

Yu Darvish #11 of the Texas Rangers throws against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - As the MLB Trade Deadline nears, reports that the Cleveland Indians are attempting to bolster the starting lineup have surfaced.

According to Dallas Morning News reporter Evan Grant and MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi, the Indians have inquired about acquiring starting pitcher Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers.

Source: #Indians have spoken with the #Rangers about Yu Darvish. Credit to @Evan_P_Grant for mentioning possibility earlier today. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2017

But Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that the Indians are currently on Darvish's "No trade" list.

That news surfaced moments after reports that the Rangers traded catcher Jonathan Lucroy to the Colorado Rockies. Lucroy invoked his no-trade clause last year when Cleveland attempted to acquire him.

According to Sirius XM's Jim Bowden, acquiring Darvish would likely cost the Indians their top prospect, catcher Francisco Mejia:

#Indians #Rangers have talked about a Yu Darvish for Francisco Mejia type deal according to sources. — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@Jim_BowdenSXM) July 31, 2017

Rosenthal also reports that the New York Yankees and L.A. Dodgers are hot on Darvish, while the Indians have also expressed interest in New York Mets reliever Addison Reed.

Darvish is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA this season, logging a 1.17 WHIP while striking out 148.

The MLB Trade Deadline closes at 4 p.m. Monday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV