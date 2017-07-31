ATLANTA, GA - MAY 18: Joe Smith #38 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws an eighth inning pitch against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - It was no secret the Cleveland Indians were interested in acquiring bullpen help by baseball's 4.p.m trade deadline on Monday. And the name the Tribe wound up bringing back was a familiar one.

Per Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the Indians have traded for relief pitcher Joe Smith, who spent five seasons with the club from 2009-13. Per Yahoo Sports' Tim Brown, Cleveland will send two lower level minor league players to Toronto in exchange for the Wright State product.

After three-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Smith was traded to the Chicago Cubs a year ago, but didn't appear in any games during the team's World Series-winning postseason run. This season, he's made 38 appearances and accumulated a 3.28 ERA with the Toronto Blue Jays, who he signed a one-year, $3 million deal with last offseason.

The 33-year-old Smith is married to Vermillion, Ohio, native and CBS Sports sideline reporter Allie LaForce. He lays claim to a 44-28 record and 2.95 ERA over the course of his 11-year pro career.

© 2017 WKYC-TV