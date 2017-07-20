Report: Cleveland Indians interested in Mets outfielder Jay Bruce

Jun 19, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) is congratulated for hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. (Photo: Richard Mackson, USA TODAY Sports, Richard Mackson)

The Indians are exploring the possibility of trading for New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce, according to Jon Heyman.

The longtime baseball writer and MLB Network analyst said the team is "looking at a few different areas." He mentioned Bruce both on Twitter and in an article on FanRag Sports.

jay bruce could be of interest to the Indians, who are looking at a few different areas — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 20, 2017

Heyman believes the Tribe may look to add an outfielder or second basemen following injuries to Lonnie Chisenhall and Jason Kipnis.

Bruce is currently enjoying his best season in years, slugging a career-high .529 with 24 home runs and 63 RBI. He is in the final year of a seven-year contract, and the struggling Mets would prefer to deal the ten-year veteran before the July 31 trade deadline.

Should Bruce be dealt to Cleveland or anywhere else, it would be the second straight year he is traded mid-season: The Mets acquired him in 2016 from Ohio's other MLB team, the Cincinnati Reds.

