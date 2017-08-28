REPORT | Cleveland Indians' Jay Bruce open to re-signing with New York Mets

Cleveland Indians outfielder Jay Bruce hit a two run single in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Indians outfielder Jay Bruce would "absolutely" be open to returning to the New York Mets via free agency, even after the club dealt him to the Tribe earlier this month.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports Bruce also had many positive things to say about his time in New York, and added, "We'll see what happens."

Asked today if he might consider a FA reunion with the Mets, Jay Bruce said "absolutely," waxed poetic about NYC. "We'll see what happens." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 28, 2017

Bruce is in the final season of a 7-year, $63 million contract he originally signed as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. Cincy dealt him to New York last year, and he was sent to Cleveland a year later for minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan.

Bruce has given the Tribe lineup a much-needed boost, hitting .311 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 17 games since the trade. Combined with his time with the Mets, the three-time All-Star has hit 33 homers this year.

While it is certainly assumed the Indians will consider bringing Bruce back in the offseason, he could command a huge asking price, and the club may not be able to match it.

Besides his impending free agency, Bruce also talked about the destruction in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey. Bruce grew up in Beaumont, and still knows many people who live in the path of the storm.

Jay Bruce grew up in Beaumont, Texas, and lived in Houston. Understandably, his thoughts are with everyone he knows back home right now: pic.twitter.com/xVAVR5T4Vv — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 28, 2017

