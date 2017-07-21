Report: Cleveland Indians looking at reacquiring Asdrubal Cabrera

Jul 16, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. (Photo: Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports, Noah K. Murray)

As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, the Indians may be looking to add a familiar face to their roster.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports the Tribe is interested in acquiring New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, who previously played in Cleveland for eight seasons. Crasnick said the Indians have discussed upgrading their bench "if they can't swing a bigger deal."

Cabrera originally played for the Tribe from 2007-14, making two All-Star teams and sporting a slash line of .270/.331/.410. He enjoyed his best season in 2011, when he hit 25 homers and drove in 92 runs.

Since Cleveland traded him to the Washington Nationals in 2014, Cabrera has bounced around. He has been with the Mets since 2016, and last year helped the team reach the NL Wild Card Game by hitting 23 home runs.

While Cabrera's offense has been respectable this year (.250/.333/.398 with 9 homers), he has become a liability defensively. According to Baseball Reference, he has been worth 15 runs below average in 63 combined games at shortstop and second base.

Cabrera is the second Mets player the Indians have been linked to in the past 24 hours: On Thursday, FanRag's Jon Heyman reported the team was looking at power-hitting outfielder Jay Bruce.

