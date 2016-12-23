Report: Cleveland Indians' season tickets spike following Encarnacion signing

CLVELAND - Christmas came early for Cleveland Indians fans this year.
On Thursday night, reports surfaced that the team signed Edwin Encarnacion, a highly-coveted addition that makes for a potent lineup.
ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the team has added more than 200 full season ticket accounts since Encarnacion's signing.
The team's Holiday Six Pack ticket packages have also sold out, though it says more will be available in late January.
The team has not officially announced the signing.
Indians at about 200 full season ticket accounts added in less than 24 hours.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 24, 2016
