Report: Cleveland Indians sign Danny Salazar to one-year deal

Cleveland Indians pitcher Danny Salazar throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The American League Champion Cleveland Indians are not resting on their laurels.

The Indians have been busy this offseason, and they continued to bolster their roster on Friday when they reached a one-year deal with right-handed starting pitcher Danny Salazar, according to a report from Jon Heyman of Today’s Knuckleball and FanRag Sports.

Salazar’s deal is worth a reported $3.4 million.

danny salazar, indians settle at $3.4M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

News of Salazar’s deal came an hour after the Indians reportedly reached agreements on one year contracts with relievers Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen.

In four years with the Indians, Salazar has posted a 33-27 record with a 3.72 earned run average over 85 starts. Over 484.1 innings of work, Salazar allowed 215 runs, 200 of which were earned, 438 hits and 166 walks.

The hard-throwing 27-year old native of Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic, has struck out 541 of the 2,026 batters he has faced in his Major League Baseball career.

During the 2016 season, Salazar went 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA, but was saddled with arm troubles throughout much of the second half of the year, which forced him to miss his first All-Star Game and the first two rounds of the postseason.

Salazar was unable to play since suffering a right forearm strain after a September 9 start against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, but his time away from the team came to an end just before the Indians’ return to the Fall Classic for the first time in 19 years.



Despite being on the sideline for more than six weeks and missing both the American League Division and Championship series while working out in Arizona to get back to full health, Salazar was on the World Series roster.

In two games against the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 World Series, Salazar struck out four hitters and allowed two walks and one hit over three innings of work.

On Monday, September 12, the Indians announced that Salazar would miss three to four weeks because of the arm strain.



Salazar underwent an MRI in Cleveland, and following further analysis by team physician Dr. Mark Schickendantz, he was diagnosed with a mild strain to his flexor musculature in his right arm. However, his UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) reconstruction from a previous Tommy John Surgery remained intact.



An American League All-Star after starting the season with a 10-3 record and 2.75 earned run average in 17 starts, Salazar struggled since first experiencing elbow discomfort in July, which kept him out of the Midsummer Classic.



Following a return from the All-Star break and a stint on the disabled list in August, Salazar went 1-3 with a 7.44 ERA in eight starts. Over 32.2 innings of work, Salazar allowed 44 hits, 29 runs, 27 of which were earned, and seven home runs with 17 walks against 43 strikeouts.

(© 2017 WKYC)