Report: Cleveland Indians to host 2019 All-Star game at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND -- Play ball!

WKYC Sports has learned the Cleveland Indians are expected to announce that Major League Baseball will bring its 2019 All-Star game to Progressive Field.

The Indians have invited members of the media to a news conference at 10:15 a.m. Friday where details of the All-Star game are anticipated.

Cleveland previously hosted baseball's All-Star game in 1935, 1954, 1963, 1981 and 1997.

Recently, Progressive Field was ranked as one of the best stadium experiences.

