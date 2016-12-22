REPORT | Indians have agreed to multi-year deal with free agent Edwin Encarnacion

(Photo: Getty Images)

Multiple reports say the Cleveland Indians have agreed to a multi-year contract with free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

The 33-year-old hit 42 home runs and drove in an American League-best 127 runs for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016. In a five-year period between 2012 and 2016, Encarnacion has hit 193 home runs (an average of 39 per season), second only to Baltimore's Chris Davis.

The deal is pending a physical, which the Associated Press' Tom Withers reports will be done after the holidays.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal lays out the details of the deal in this tweet:

Second correction (apologies): Sources say Edwin with #Indians is three years, $60M, including $5M buyout. Option valued at $25M. Max: $80M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 23, 2016

Journalist Hector Gomez from the Dominican Republic added this quote from Encarnacion via Twitter: