Report: Rajai Davis to sign with Oakland A's

One of the members of the 2016 American League Champion Cleveland Indians is headed west.
Tuesday night, Yahoo's Jeff Passan reported that OF Rajai Davis has agreed to a one-year deal with the Oakland Athletics worth $6 million dollars.
Source: Rajai Davis and the Oakland A's are in agreement on a one-year deal for $6M.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 4, 2017
Davis will always be remembered by Tribe fans for his epic two-run home run in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series that tied the game in the eighth inning. Although the Indians wound up falling short against the Cubs, the home run by Davis was a prime example of the team's never-say-die attitude that they displayed all season.
The 36-year-old Davis hit .249 with 12 home runs, 48 runs batted in, and an American League-leading 43 stolen bases for the Indians in 2016.
