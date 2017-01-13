Reports: Cleveland Indians agree to deals with Dan Otero, Zach McAllister

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero (61) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning in game four of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. (Photo: Jerry Lai, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians continue bolstering their bullpen, as they reached one-year deals with pitchers Dan Otero and Zach McAllister and avoided arbitration with two of their middle relievers.

Otero reached his agreement shortly after starting pitcher Trevor Bauer signed a one-year deal on Thursday night, and McAllister was one of three relievers, along with Cody Allen and Bryan Shaw, who agreed to terms with the defending American League Champions Friday.

McAllister settled for $1.825 million, according to a report from Jon Heyman of Today’s Knuckleball and FanRag Sports.

Otero’s deal is worth a reported $1.055 million, according to Heyman.

McAllister has spent all six of his seasons in Major League Baseball with the Indians after being the player to be named in a trade from the New York Yankees in 2010. McAllister was a third-round pick of the Yankees in 2006 out of Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe, Illinois.

A starter who has since settled into a middle-relief role for the Indians, McAllister has a 26-31 career record with a 4.09 earned run average over 186 appearances, 118 of which have come out of the bullpen.

Over 484.2 innings of work, McAllister has allowed 512 hits, 262 runs, 220 of which were earned, and 168 walks, but has struck out 437 of the 2,115 batters he faced.

A 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Miami, Florida, Otero spent the first four years of his Major League Baseball career with the San Francisco Giants (2012) and Oakland Athletics (2013-2015) before having his contract purchased by the Indians from the Philadelphia Phillies on December 18, 2015.

During his first season with the Indians, Otero posted a 5-1 record with a 1.53 earned run average over 70.2 innings of work in 62 appearances. He allowed only 54 hits and 14 runs, 12 of which were earned, and struck out 57 hitters against only 10 walks.

In the 2016 postseason, Otero appeared in six games in series with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs, and over 6.2 innings of work, he allowed one earned run on a home run with a strikeout.

