Reports: Cleveland Indians reach one-year deals with Cody Allen, Bryan Shaw

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have avoided arbitration with two key members of their bullpen, as they reached one-year deals with right-handed set-up man Bryan Shaw and closer Cody Allen Friday.

Jon Heyman of Today’s Knuckleball and FanRag Sports was the first to report news of Shaw’s $4.6 million contract, while MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian confirmed Allen’s deal is worth $7.35 million.

During the 2016 season, his fourth with the Indians, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Shaw allowed 56 hits and 26 runs, 24 of which were earned, with eight home runs and 28 walks against 69 strikeouts over 66.2 innings of work in 75 appearances.

Opposing players hit just .230 against Shaw, who finished the regular season with a 2-5 record and 3.24 earned run average.

In 11 postseason appearances for the American League Champion Indians, Shaw posted a 2-1 record with a 4.35 earned run average over 10.1 innings of work.

Selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2008 amateur draft, Shaw was acquired by the Indians, along with fellow reliever Matt Albers and starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, in a three-team, nine-player deal on December 11, 2012.

In four years with the Indians, Shaw is 17-16 with a 3.00 ERA over 299 appearances. In 282.0 innings of work, Shaw surrendered 94 earned runs, but struck out 260 hitters against 97 walks allowed. Also, Shaw converted six save opportunities.

Allen, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound right hander, was a 23rd round pick of the Indians in 2011, and made his debut just over one year later.

Used in a variety of roles during the early portion of his career, Allen has settled into the closer’s role over the last three years, totaling 90 regular-season saves, and another six during the team’s postseason run last October.

Over 306.1 career innings pitched in 317 regular-season appearances, Allen had a 17-16 record with a 2.61 earned run average.

In 2016, Allen allowed just 19 earned runs and eight home runs over 68.0 innings of work, and registered 87 strikeouts against 27 walks in leading the Indians to their first American League Central Division title since 1997.

In the 2016 postseason, Allen allowed just one unearned run over 14.0 innings of work in 10 appearances. He struck out 24 batters and scattered nine hits against the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series, Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Championship Series and Chicago Cubs in the World Series.

