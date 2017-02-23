Local students send Cleveland Indians thank you notes

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA - The Cleveland Indians give us plenty of reasons to be thankful.

We get bragging rights as the American League champs. We get to watch Andrew Miller embarrass opposing batters. We get to call Francisco Lindor our own. We get to watch Jose Ramirez's helmet fly off on a nightly basis. The list is ongoing.

A group of St. Christopher second graders in Rocky River made sure to express their gratitude to the team this spring.

When the Indians arrived to their spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz., they had an envelope full of thank you notes from the class waiting for them.

According to teacher Robin Seedhouse, the students had weekly spelling tests consisting of Indians baseball-related words (they're lucky Marc Rzepczynski is no longer with the team) during the postseason.

Let's hope we get another World Series run so the next group of students provides us with more adorable letters to read.

