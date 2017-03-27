Ryan Merritt sets important example to Cleveland Indians' minor leaguers

Cleveland Indians starter Ryan Merritt (54) pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the 2016 American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre. (Photo: Nick Turchiaro, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians are in the process of trimming down their roster for opening day of the regular season, which gets underway a week from today against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

And as part of that trimming, the Indians sent pitchers Ryan Merritt, Adam Plutko and Shawn Morimando to Triple-A Columbus, but in doing so, manager Terry Francona said any of the three could be called up should Cleveland incur issues and injuries in the starting rotation.

“Sometimes, the situation dictates if somebody’s ready,” Francona said. “Sometimes, the guy that’s most ready, it might not be his day. He might have just pitched, so there’s a lot of things that go into somebody making a spot start, but all three are on the roster. They’ve done it before, so the more experience they get, the better.”

In sending Merritt down to Triple-A, Francona knows he has an important example for the others to always stay ready to help the Major League club.

Already without Carlos Carrasco (broken bone in his right hand) and Danny Salazar (right forearm strain), the Indians experienced another issue when ahead of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field, it was announced that Trevor Bauer would be scratched from Game 2 because of a lacerated finger suffered while performing “routine maintenance” on a drone.

However, in the ALCS-clinching 3-0 win over Toronto in Game 5 at Rogers Centre, Merritt allowed just two hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings of work against a Blue Jays lineup with plenty of pop.

In his first-ever postseason, Merritt set the Blue Jays down in order in each of the first three innings, and when third baseman Josh Donaldson smacked a one-out single to center field, the crafty lefty got a ground ball that the infielders turned into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

“One day, he’s in Goodyear, and the next day, he’s in Toronto,” Francona said. “We always tell them, ‘Hey, take it serious because this could happen.’ It doesn’t happen very often, but it’s nice when a guy does his job right so when it does happen, he’s ready. He didn’t have to panic because he had done his work and was ready to go.”

By having Merritt in Columbus to mentor his fellow young teammates, Francona believes the entire staff will put in the work necessary to eventually contribute to the Indians.

“Merritt did it under the most difficult of circumstances,” Francona said. “Morimando’s a guy that’s still developing, but really like what we see, and Plutko this spring, showed that he can miss some bats, so it’s interesting. Now, you let them go pitch because the season defines who they are much more than a short spring-training stint.

“He’s a little more aware of things, a little more sure of himself, and he has developing to do, but it’s really fun to kind of watch that process. He grew up a lot in a short time last year. He got a lot thrown at him, and he handled it really well. Because of that, that experience helps.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV