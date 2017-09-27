Saturday's Cleveland Indians game vs. Chicago White Sox SOLD OUT

Fans applaud starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians as he warms up to start the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

Progressive Field will once again be packed to capacity this weekend, as tickets for Saturday's Indians game against the Chicago White Sox are officially sold out.

This will mark the team's 13th sellout of the 2017 season. That's most since 2001, when the Tribe sold out Progressive (then Jacobs) Field 34 times on their way to the AL Central title. Overall attendance this season is also the highest since 2008.

While seats for Saturday's 7:10 p.m. game are gone, the Indians say there are still plenty of good tickets available for the team's last homestand of the regular season. That includes Friday night, when the first 30,000 fans will receive a free #MiniTeamCLE2017 photo, and the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon, where kids will have a chance to run the bases after the game.

Single game tickets for the 2017 postseason will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. The Indians will open the playoffs at home next Thursday against a yet-to-be-determined team.

