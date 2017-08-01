Schedule: New York Yankees batting practice in Cleveland; Saturday's game sold out

(Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - If you're excited to see Aaron Judge when the New York Yankees come to town this weekend, don't forget about batting practice.

Here's the Yankees' batting practice schedule from Thursday to Saturday. There will be no batting practice prior to Sunday's game.

Thursday

Gates open: Right field at 5 p.m., all others 6 p.m.

Indians batting practice: 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Yankees batting practice: 5:15-6 p.m.

Friday

Gates open: All gates at 5 p.m.

Indians batting practice: 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Yankees batting practice: 5:15-6 p.m.

Saturday

Gates open: All gates at 5 p.m.

Indians batting practice: 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Yankees batting practice: 5:15-6 p.m.

Tickets to Saturday's game are sold out. The team says Friday's game is nearing a sellout.

Judge, the 2017 Home Run Derby winner, is hitting .303 with a .429 OBP and 1.067 OPS and 34 home runs this year.

