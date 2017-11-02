WKYC
Scott Atchison named Cleveland Indians bullpen coach

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 2:07 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have named former Major League Baseball reliever Scott Atchison their new bullpen coach.

The Indians announced the move on Thursday afternoon.

Atchison spent five years, three with the Boston Red Sox and two with Cleveland, on manager Terry Francona’s pitching staffs and was a standout reliever for much of his career.

During his first year with the Indians in 2014, Atchison went 6-0 with a 2.75 earned run average over 72.0 innings of work. He allowed only 60 hits and 22 earned runs with 49 strikeouts against 14 walks. In two years with the Indians, Atchison compiled a 7-1 record and 3.63 ERA.

Since retiring as a pitcher, Atchison has worked with the Indians as a Major League Advance Coach and Staff Assistant.

Atchison is the second assistant coach hired by the Indians since the end of the 2017 American League Division Series.

Former Indians pitching coach Carl Willis was hired by the organization to fill the same role on October 26.

