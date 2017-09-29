See the Cleveland Indians mini player baseballs at the Corner this weekend: photos

CLEVELAND - If you've watched any Cleveland Indians broadcasts this season, you've likely seen several new additions to the dugout.

Since Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco started the crafty collection with a mini replica of Jose Ramirez, the team of mini baseballs has evolved to include fan favorites, including Corey Kluber holding his Cy Young award, Tito and Edwin Encarnacion with his parrot.

This weekend, you can see some of the mini baseballs on display at The Corner bar on the first floor.

Fans attending Friday's game will receive one of two photos featuring the mini baseballs -- one featuring the starting rotation and one displaying the full set.

T-shirts featuring the mini baseballs will soon be for sale in the team shop.

See photos of the baseballs that will be on display below:

Click here to see the full set of mini baseballs.

