Severino, Judge power Yankees to 8-1 win over Indians

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 06: Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians reacts after striking out in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on August 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Yankees defeated the Indians 8-1. (Photo: (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images), 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Luis Severino overpowered Cleveland's lineup into the seventh inning, Jacoby Ellsbury hit a three-run triple and rookie Aaron Judge hammered a three-run homer, sending the New York Yankees to a 8-1 win over the Indians on Sunday.



Severino (9-4) gave up Michael Brantley's homer in the first and then toyed with the Indians, striking out nine and allowing just three runners to reach. He didn't give up his second hit until there were two outs in the seventh and was pulled by manager Joe Girardi before getting a roaring ovation from several thousand New York fans.



The All-Star right-hander is 4-0 with a 0.71 ERA in his last four starts.



Ellsbury's triple came in New York's five-run sixth off Carlos Carrasco (10-5), and Judge connected in the seventh for his 35th homer - only No. 5 since the All-Star break - to give New York an 8-1 lead. Judge's screaming liner to center had an exit velocity of 113 mph, and the Yankees can only hope it hurries him out of an extended slump.

