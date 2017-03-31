Shawn Armstrong's hard work pays off with Cleveland Indians roster spot

Cleveland Indians reliever Shawn Armstrong (51) winds up to deliver a pitch during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Photo: Jordan Johnson, Custom)

With Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw and closer Cody Allen handling the end-of-game efforts, the Cleveland Indians did not have many open spots in the bullpen, but the highly-contested competition came to a close with one man emerging above the rest.

The Indians, defending American League champions, chose Shawn Armstrong to complete the opening-day roster and bolster their efforts out of the bullpen.

“This was a really difficult decision for us because each of those guys pitched really well in camp, and could’ve very easily been the guy we selected,” Indians president Chris Antonetti said. “That was our message to them that in some respects, we talk about a couple things with guys. They can’t control the opportunity and they can’t control our decisions.

“What they can control is how they prepare that opportunity and what they do with it. To each of those guys’ credits, they pitched really well in camp and they also not only pitched well, but did all of the other things we would look for them to do in the way they prepared and some of the other things within the game that will lead to success.”

In 10.0 innings over 10 appearances this spring, Armstrong struck out 10 hitters against three walks and allowed six hits and two runs, only one of which was earned. Opposing batters hit just .167 against Armstrong this spring.

“When we talked to Shawn, that was part of what we pointed to,” Antonetti said. “This wasn’t about the handful of spring-training innings that he threw, but all of the work he put in during the winter with his delivery, with the way he worked on some of the secondary things, controlling the running game and some of the other developmental goals he had.

“He worked really hard over the winter and came in this spring in a really good spot and carried forward on that momentum throughout camp. Shawn deserves a lot of credit for the week he did to make that happen.”

Armstrong has made 18 appearances for the Indians over the last two years, and in 18.2 innings of work, he surrendered 14 hits and five earned runs. Against seven walks allowed, Armstrong struck out 18 hitters.

Opposing batters hit just .212 against Armstrong.

“We always see the way we think they might be able to contribute,” Antonetti said. “Rather than focusing on what guys aren’t able to do, we try to look at it how the guys can help the team. That’s one of the things that separates Tito.

“The way he approaches that, he’s constantly looking at each player as, ‘How can this player and his skill set impact the team? How can they help us win a game? How do I, as a manager, put a player in a position to take advantage of those strengths?’ Tito’s constantly thinking about, ‘How can they help us?’”

