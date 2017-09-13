Social media reacts to Cleveland Indians' 21st straight win

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians pushed their winning streak to an American League record 21 games on Wednesday, with a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
As one would expect, social media was abuzz as the Indians tied the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the longest uninterrupted winning streak in baseball's modern era. With that in mind, check in on some of the best reactions as Cleveland's historic late-summer run continues.
“The Cleveland WINdians™” — @KingJames sends his congrats to the @Indians for their historical win streak. pic.twitter.com/wcX9HTO75L— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 13, 2017
#TribeAll#EmEl3— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) September 13, 2017
© pic.twitter.com/NHE4dZXcfs
maybe— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) September 13, 2017
THIS year,
they'll let me
throw out the
first pitch...
©#GetMeVaughn pic.twitter.com/7nyBy47fpN
The streak continues as the @Indians win again. pic.twitter.com/DxMpkCLMjE— Old Wrestling Pics (@OldWrestlingPic) September 13, 2017
Think of the Indians streak this way: There have been 1,235 team seasons in AL history. Cleveland is the first one to win 21 straight— Ted Keith (@SI_TedKeith) September 13, 2017
HEY @INDIANS I DUNNO ABOUT YOU, BUT IM FEELIN 22 ✌🏻✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/afNZVNCbRp— Amy Z. (@AZiemak) September 13, 2017
Hue Jackson gets question about @Indians right as they win 21st straight: "This city's rockin' now. No question about that."— Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) September 13, 2017
Congratulations Cleveland Indians on Record Making 21 game Win Streak⚾️Thanks for all the fun & excitement⚾️Go Tribe— Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) September 13, 2017
The Indians win streak is old enough to drink.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 13, 2017
Congrats @Indians on the 20 game win streak. Witnessing this is truly #Awesome Well, I guess there's only one thing left to do.....— The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 13, 2017
Hue Jackson on @Indians: "They've done an outstanding job. My hat's off to them. They're on their way back again." #3Indians #3Browns @wkyc pic.twitter.com/wxDeiJoyxF— Pat Chiesa (@PatChiesa) September 13, 2017
Congrats 🍾 To Our Cleveland Indians #21. Tonight we fly your colors❤️⚾️💙#GoTribe @Indians pic.twitter.com/dgYyrP5tWa— Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) September 13, 2017
