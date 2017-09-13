Social media reacts to Cleveland Indians' 21st straight win

Sep 13, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Fans celebrate after a Cleveland Indians win over the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Richard, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians pushed their winning streak to an American League record 21 games on Wednesday, with a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

As one would expect, social media was abuzz as the Indians tied the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the longest uninterrupted winning streak in baseball's modern era. With that in mind, check in on some of the best reactions as Cleveland's historic late-summer run continues.

“The Cleveland WINdians™” — @KingJames sends his congrats to the @Indians for their historical win streak. pic.twitter.com/wcX9HTO75L — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 13, 2017

maybe

THIS year,

they'll let me

throw out the

first pitch...



©#GetMeVaughn pic.twitter.com/7nyBy47fpN — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) September 13, 2017

The streak continues as the @Indians win again. pic.twitter.com/DxMpkCLMjE — Old Wrestling Pics (@OldWrestlingPic) September 13, 2017

Think of the Indians streak this way: There have been 1,235 team seasons in AL history. Cleveland is the first one to win 21 straight — Ted Keith (@SI_TedKeith) September 13, 2017

HEY @INDIANS I DUNNO ABOUT YOU, BUT IM FEELIN 22 ✌🏻✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/afNZVNCbRp — Amy Z. (@AZiemak) September 13, 2017

Hue Jackson gets question about @Indians right as they win 21st straight: "This city's rockin' now. No question about that." — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) September 13, 2017

Congratulations Cleveland Indians on Record Making 21 game Win Streak⚾️Thanks for all the fun & excitement⚾️Go Tribe — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) September 13, 2017

The Indians win streak is old enough to drink. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 13, 2017

Congrats @Indians on the 20 game win streak. Witnessing this is truly #Awesome Well, I guess there's only one thing left to do..... — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 13, 2017

Congrats 🍾 To Our Cleveland Indians #21. Tonight we fly your colors❤️⚾️💙#GoTribe @Indians pic.twitter.com/dgYyrP5tWa — Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) September 13, 2017

