Social media reacts to Cleveland Indians trading for Jay Bruce

CLEVELAND - The Indians made a huge splash on Wednesday night, acquiring OF Jay Bruce from the New York Mets in a stunning, post-deadline move.
What are members of the local and national media saying about this deal? And what are some of you telling us? Let's take a sample of social media:'
Is Paul Dolan spending too much money? 216-578-0092.— Ken Carman (@KenCarman) August 10, 2017
Jay Bruce. Yea that works!!!!— Jay Crawford (@JaycrawfordCLE) August 10, 2017
Fabulous move by #Indians who absorb Jay Bruce's remaining salary and now have premier power hitter— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 10, 2017
Jay Bruce this season: .258, 29 HR, .847 OPS— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 10, 2017
All Indians outfielders: .276, 38 HR, .787 OPS
So jay bruce leads the NL in RBIs since 2010 pic.twitter.com/kEKVC0dFV5— Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 5, 2017
The Jay Bruce deal to Cleveland finalized. Makes sense for both teams.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 10, 2017
I live in Cincinnati and Bruce goes on long, depressive droughts at the plate. Not sure what they gave up but keep expectations low— GregUP (@JumboHomeLoan) August 10, 2017
Antonetti: Indians have tried to acquire Bruce multiple times in the past. Talks accelerated again after Brantley's injury Tuesday.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 10, 2017
The Jay Bruce trade opens the door for, you guessed it, Tim Tebow.— Craig Goldstein (@cdgoldstein) August 10, 2017
Because he was with #Reds, Bruce has plenty of experience at Progressive Field. In 23 games there, he has a .384 avg and 1.031 OPS. #Indians— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 10, 2017
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs