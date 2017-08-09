Social media reacts to Cleveland Indians trading for Jay Bruce

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: Jay Bruce #19 of the New York Mets celebrates after he drives in the game winning run in the 12th inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 30, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of New York City. (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Indians made a huge splash on Wednesday night, acquiring OF Jay Bruce from the New York Mets in a stunning, post-deadline move.

What are members of the local and national media saying about this deal? And what are some of you telling us? Let's take a sample of social media:'

Is Paul Dolan spending too much money? 216-578-0092. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) August 10, 2017

Jay Bruce. Yea that works!!!! — Jay Crawford (@JaycrawfordCLE) August 10, 2017

Fabulous move by #Indians who absorb Jay Bruce's remaining salary and now have premier power hitter — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 10, 2017

Jay Bruce this season: .258, 29 HR, .847 OPS

All Indians outfielders: .276, 38 HR, .787 OPS — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 10, 2017

So jay bruce leads the NL in RBIs since 2010 pic.twitter.com/kEKVC0dFV5 — Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 5, 2017

The Jay Bruce deal to Cleveland finalized. Makes sense for both teams. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 10, 2017

I live in Cincinnati and Bruce goes on long, depressive droughts at the plate. Not sure what they gave up but keep expectations low — GregUP (@JumboHomeLoan) August 10, 2017

Antonetti: Indians have tried to acquire Bruce multiple times in the past. Talks accelerated again after Brantley's injury Tuesday. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 10, 2017

The Jay Bruce trade opens the door for, you guessed it, Tim Tebow. — Craig Goldstein (@cdgoldstein) August 10, 2017

Because he was with #Reds, Bruce has plenty of experience at Progressive Field. In 23 games there, he has a .384 avg and 1.031 OPS. #Indians — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 10, 2017

