Sports Illustrated: Cleveland Indians' Game 3 loss brought more pain to history of despair

Terry Francona #17 of the Cleveland Indians relieves pitcher Andrew Miller #24 during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Mike Stobe, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Any baseball fan will tell you Cleveland's 1-0 loss to New York in Game 3 of the ALDS was a solid pitchers' duel in which Masahiro Tanaka's splitter was the victor.

The loss was Cleveland's first of the postseason, meaning it still has a 2-1 lead in the series with Trevor Bauer returning to the bump in Game 4.

But according to Sports Illustrated, Sunday's loss brought new pain to Cleveland's "history of despair."

The Indians are intimately acquainted with pain, and their Game 3 loss was a new chapter in a history of despair. https://t.co/mQRcQsaB2D — SI MLB (@si_mlb) October 9, 2017

Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci writes that the Indians' past is peppered with heartbreak. As a result, he notes the swelling pressure on this current Indians team.

"As each chance to clinch goes by, the pressure on Cleveland gets ratcheted up," Verducci wrote.

Though it's fair to argue that Cleveland sports have had some tough times, Indians fans will argue that this season has been one of the greatest in franchise history, highlighted by a 22-game win streak and a return to the postseason.

Some fans aren't reacting favorably to the story and tweet:

Wow. Last I checked, the Indians are still ahead in the series. It's a little bit soon for hater pieces such as this. — Keith Oliver, J.D. (@K_Styles) October 9, 2017

Uhhhh you know a team has lost a game in the playoffs before? It happens.... — Jacob Michael (@Jakeoftoledo92) October 9, 2017

Last I check the Indians knocked out the Yankees 3-1 in 07????? History to repeat???? — Kevin 🐑 (@cleverland216) October 9, 2017

Despair? We’re still feeling pretty confident and extremely proud of our team. I just live here so what do I know? 🙄 — Cynbad (@cynful103) October 9, 2017

I guess the Indians must sweep everyone? Who wrote this nonsense? — Gay-lin (@NotStuckInOhio) October 9, 2017

A 1-0 loss on the road in game 3 of the ALDS is a new chapter? Sounds like a pretty stupid book. — Bmkelley (@Bmkwestlake) October 9, 2017

50 years from now I’m gonna have to tell my grandkids about that time my fav team lost one game in the ALDS. https://t.co/v6HjElYCts — SportsNom (@SportsNom) October 9, 2017

Click here to read the full Sports Illustrated story for yourself.

