Sports Illustrated: Cleveland Indians' Game 3 loss brought more pain to history of despair

WKYC 10:09 AM. EDT October 09, 2017

CLEVELAND - Any baseball fan will tell you Cleveland's 1-0 loss to New York in Game 3 of the ALDS was a solid pitchers' duel in which Masahiro Tanaka's splitter was the victor.

The loss was Cleveland's first of the postseason, meaning it still has a 2-1 lead in the series with Trevor Bauer returning to the bump in Game 4.

But according to Sports Illustrated, Sunday's loss brought new pain to Cleveland's "history of despair."

Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci writes that the Indians' past is peppered with heartbreak. As a result, he notes the swelling pressure on this current Indians team. 

"As each chance to clinch goes by, the pressure on Cleveland gets ratcheted up," Verducci wrote.

Though it's fair to argue that Cleveland sports have had some tough times, Indians fans will argue that this season has been one of the greatest in franchise history, highlighted by a 22-game win streak and a return to the postseason.

Some fans aren't reacting favorably to the story and tweet:

Click here to read the full Sports Illustrated story for yourself.

