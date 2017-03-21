Sports Illustrated picks L.A. Dodgers over Cleveland Indians in 2017 World Series

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 30: Fans celebrates during the Cleveland Indians World Series Watch Party at Progressive Field on October 30, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

No cover jinx this year.

Sports Illustrated launched glimpses of its MLB preview editions on Tuesday and the Cleveland Indians were noticeably underrepresented.

The Chicago Cubs, L.A. Angels and Boston Red Sox all received the honor of gracing one of three covers for the magazine's annual MLB preview editions. But that won't miff too many Tribe fans.

The Indians' Michael Brantley and Corey Kluber appeared on one of the 2015 MLB preview covers, which predicted Cleveland to win the World Series that year, resulting in the infamous "S.I. cover jinx." Many Indians fans blamed the jinx on the Indians' failure to make the playoffs that year.

The 2017 MLB preview has also picked the L.A. Dodgers to beat Cleveland in the World Series this year.

To be fair, the 2017 Sports Illustrated MLB previews will seemingly feature the Indians in a piece titled, "Indians: The New Cubs."

But if the Indians are the new Cubs, wouldn't that make them the next World Series champs?

