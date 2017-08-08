Sports Illustrated ranked food safety at MLB ballparks. Here's why Progressive Field was left out.

(Photo: aceshot, Custom)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland's Progressive Field takes pride in its diverse array of food offerings.

But how safe is the food you're eating?

Sports Illustrated ranked all MLB ballparks based on food safety. But two ballparks -- Cleveland's Progressive Field and Detroit's Comerica Park -- were omitted from the list.

According to Sports Illustrated, public records requests on the two ballparks went unfulfilled by Cleveland and Detroit. Sports Illustrated says the Cleveland Department of Health confirmed its records request July 12, but failed to answer any follow-ups.

WKYC reached out to the city Tuesday afternoon. So far, the city has not made any comment.

Of the 28 MLB stadiums including in the list, Seattle's Safeco Field fared best with five total violations. Tropicana Field in Tampa ranked the worst, with 241 total violations, 105 of which were considered "critical."

Data for the rankings was compiled from health inspection records, which are public. But some cities omit details from its records, meaning Sports Illustrated had to request additional data from one-third of the cities including in its rankings.

Click here to view the full list.

This story will be updated if the city of Cleveland chooses to respond to WKYC's request for statement.

© 2017 WKYC-TV