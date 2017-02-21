Spring Training 2017: WKYC covers Cleveland Indians in Goodyear

Cleveland Indians bullpen coach Jason Bere looks on as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) and Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller (24) talk during a workout at the Goodyear Ballpark practice fields. (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - Greetings from Goodyear!

Spring training is underway and WKYC is making two trips to Goodyear, Arizona to bring you Cleveland Indians coverage this year.

Dave Chudowsky and Pat Chiesa will be there Feb. 20-24. We'll have their coverage throughout the day on WKYC.com and you can see Dave live during the 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. news on Channel 3.

Betsy Kling, Stephanie Metzger and Pat Chiesa will be there March 13-17. They'll have digital coverage throughout the day and Betsy's forecasts can be seen during the 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. news on Channel 3.

Check out our coverage throughout the day below:

Tweets by DaveChudowsky

Tweets by PatChiesa

(© 2017 WKYC)