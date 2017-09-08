Sweet 16: Cleveland Indians roll to 16th straight, 5-0 over Baltimore Orioles

CLEVELAND (AP) - Edwin Encarnacion and the Cleveland Indians won their 16th straight game, extending the best streak in franchise history by beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 Friday night.
Encarnacion hit a three-run homer in the first inning into some trees next to Heritage Park, the team's hallowed area where past Cleveland stars and teams are immortalized.
These 2017 Indians are making a case for their inclusion.
Mike Clevinger (9-5) improved his chances to pitch in the postseason with six strong innings as AL Central leaders became just the third team in the expansion era - since 1961 - to win 16 straight in a season.
Cleveland's string is the longest in the majors since Oakland won 20 straight in 2002.
