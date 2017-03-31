Terry Francona: Abraham Almonte deserved to make Cleveland Indians roster

Cleveland Indians left fielder Abraham Almonte (35) hits a two-run triple in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

One year has certainly made a big difference in the career of Cleveland Indians outfielder Abraham Almonte.

A year ago, Almonte received word of an 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball because of a violation of the league’s drug-testing policy, which made him ineligible for the postseason, but 12 months later, he got good news from the organization. Through hard work in spring training, Almonte made the opening-day roster for the defending American League Champion Indians.

“I think everybody who’s seen Abe this spring is happy with the way it worked because he really is deserving,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s done a terrific job. You guys have pointed that out the other day, but we hadn’t come to the realization.”

After struggling with off-the-field issues and failing to land full-time on-the-field duties with the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres in the early part of his career, Almonte found a home in the starting lineup for the Indians over the second half of the 2015 season.

When the Indians traded outfielder Michael Bourn and first baseman Nick Swisher to the Atlanta Braves in August, that left them with a hole to fill in center field, and Almonte took control of the job over the final two months of the year, as he appeared in 50 games for the team.

Although the 5-foot-9, 210-pound Almonte did not look the part of a prototypical center fielder, the 27-year old native of Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic logged 123 putouts and two assists without an error in 125 total chances over 440.1 innings of work.

In 196 plate appearances, Almonte batted .264 with nine doubles, five triples and five home runs to go along with 30 runs scored, 20 driven in, six stolen bases and 16 walks against 33 strikeouts.

Despite the suspension and looming postseason ban, Almonte returned to the club midway through the season and collected 48 hits, including 20 doubles, one triple and a home run, in 182 at-bats with 24 runs scored, 22 driven in and eight stolen bases.

And that kind of production could come in handy for the Indians should left fielder Michael Brantley experience a setback in his return from back-to-back injury-shortened seasons or need a day off to prevent overwork of his repaired right shoulder.

“With Michael, if Michael’s with us, he’s probably not going to play 10 in a row to start the year, so there’s going to be at-bats against some right handers too, but definitely against some lefties,” Francona said. “Abe is a natural guy to help there. Naquin’s had some tendonitis in that knee, so a healthy Abe, I think that creates less confusion or always gives you a place to go.”

