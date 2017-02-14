Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona looks on during Spring Training workouts at the Cleveland Indians practice facility. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians came within one win of their first World Series championship since 1948 last November, but three straight losses to the Chicago Cubs spoiled their first extended postseason run since 2007.



However, the Indians redoubled their efforts during the offseason, adding a power-hitting first baseman in Edwin Encarnacion and bringing back all but one of their arbitration-eligible players, and for that, manager Terry Francona has confidence coming into spring training.



“I think we have a lot of reasons to be optimistic,” Francona told WKYC.com at TribeFest. “You also don’t win in winter, but going into this, I know I’m excited. You can feel it. It’s been a while since there’s been this kind of buzz about baseball in Cleveland. I think that’s wonderful.”

In an effort to get over the obstacles and complete what they started in 2016, the Indians went to one of their opponents in the American League playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays, to bring in Encarnacion, who signed a three-year contract, one that includes a club option for the 2020 season.In 12 years at the Major League level, Encarnacion has hit .266 with 1,439 hits in 5,409 at-bats in 1,513 career games. Of those 1,439 hits, 629 have gone for extra bases, including 311 doubles and 310 home runs. Also, Encarnacion has driven in 942 runs, scored another 829 and drawn 662 walks.During his final year with the Blue Jays in 2016, Encarnacion hit .263 (158 for 601) with 34 doubles, 42 home runs and 127 runs batted in over 160 games. He set career highs with the 158 hits, 99 runs scored, 76 extra-base hits, 127 RBI and 318 total bases. The 42 round-trippers matched his single-season career best.“When you add a really good hitter, it makes everybody else better, but we didn’t have Michael Brantley either,” Francona said. “That’s really our three and four hitters. Imagine if we have two All-Stars that we didn’t have last year.“It’s going to back up a couple guys. It’s going to lengthen out our lineup. I know we have some work to do and we haven’t gotten Michael back on the field yet, but if we can get him back, it’s going to be exciting because we would never give a pitcher an inning off. You’re always coming, coming, coming, coming, and that’s how you win.”Additionally, the Indians head into the 2017 season knowing that Jose Ramirez has the capacity to be an every-day player, regardless of if that is at third base, middle infield or outfield.In 152 regular-season games, Ramirez batted .312 with 176 hits in 565 at-bats, including 46 doubles and 11 home runs, 76 runs batted in, 84 runs scored and 44 walks drawn. Ramirez struck out just 62 times during the season and continued that hitting the postseason.Ramirez collected 15 hits in 56 at-bats with two doubles and a solo home run in Game 5 of the World Series at Wrigley Field.“Jose Ramirez kind of took Michael’s at-bats and ran with it, so we now know that we have an everyday player wherever we want to play him; if we put him at second, at short, at third, at left, and he’s a really good hitter for us, so it just deepened out our team,” Francona said.“Every time something goes wrong, you try to make something else go right, and when you have players that do the right thing, I think that happens more often than not.”

