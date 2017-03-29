Terry Francona: Corey Kluber ready for opening day with Cleveland Indians

Manager Terry Francona says top-of-the-rotation starter Corey Kluber is ready for opening day with the Cleveland Indians. (Photo: Jerry Lai, Custom)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber is going to begin the 2017 season exactly where he ended 2016, taking the ball at the center of the diamond for the American League Champions.

Despite a deep postseason run last October and an altered schedule in spring training to preserve his arm for the long haul of the season, Kluber ramped up his workouts and appearances in order to ready himself for opening day.

“He’s fine. He’s ready,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I asked Mickey (Callaway) the same thing. I know they didn’t have their best lineup, but he was really throwing the ball well. You saw late movement, crispness.

“He looked like Kluber, and I asked Mick, ‘Do you think it’s realistic?’ and he said, ‘Oh, he’s ready. He’s already talking about scaling back on his next outing.’ There’s no doubt in his mind that he’s pitching on opening day, and that’s good enough for me.”

In what was a bounce-back year for Kluber record-wise after a 9-16 campaign in 2015, the right-handed ace regained his Cy Young form and went 18-9 with a 3.14 earned run average and 227 strikeouts against 57 walks over 215.0 innings of work.

Although Kluber’s strikeout numbers were down from each of the last two years, he allowed his fewest number of hits, 170, since 2013, when the Indians clinched one of the American League Wildcard playoff spots.

“It’s not like he just all of a sudden started throwing hard or something, but I do think it's through a lot of hard work and paying attention to detail,” Francona said. “Because he does that about as well as anybody, he’s one of the best pitchers in the game.”

While his second AL Cy Young Award nomination in three years was for work done in the regular-season, Kluber proved to be a special pitcher during his first work in the playoffs, where he registered 35 strikeouts against eight walks and allowed just seven earned runs over 34.1 innings of work in six starts.

Along with his 1.83 earned run average, Kluber had a 3-1 postseason record, with wins coming against the Red Sox in the American League Division Series and the Toronto Blue Jays in the Championship Series before winning two of his three starts against the Chicago Cubs in the World Series.

Over six-plus innings of work in the Indians’ 6-0 Game 1 win over the Cubs, Kluber surrendered just four hits. He registered nine strikeouts and did not allow a run or walk. It was the third time in four starts during the postseason that Kluber did not give up a run.

Eight of those strikeouts came in the first three innings, which broke a World Series record. Orlando Hernandez and Hall of Famers Bob Gibson and Randy Johnson held the previous mark after each registered seven strikeouts over the first three innings of a World Series game.

Also, the nine strikeouts set the Indians’ franchise record for the most punch-outs in a World Series game. The previous record of seven was set by Orel Hershiser in the 1995 World Series and equaled by fire-baller Jaret Wright during Game 7 of the 1997 Fall Classic.

“He’s backing up years, which is impressive, and he’s doing it in a way that, in my opinion, he’s going to hold his stuff because of his work ethic, his routines, his strength, but in other ways, he’ll also improve because he knows the league, he knows what guys are trying,” Francona said.

“You get a maturity and an awareness of not only yourself, but the league. When you’re as dedicated as he is, as conscientious, a lot of good things happen.”

