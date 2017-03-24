Terry Francona: Edwin Encarnacion has been 'as advertised' for Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians first baseman Edwin Encarnacion (10) looks on during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Goodyear Ballpark. (Photo: Jake Roth, Custom)

Edwin Encarnacion joined the Cleveland Indians with a sterling reputation as a consistent power hitter and solid teammate in the clubhouse.

And one month into his three-year deal with the Indians, Encarnacion has made a positive impression on the organization during his work in spring training.

“(He’s) kind of as advertised, a good hitter, quiet, really good kid,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

“You ask him a question, and he’s really thoughtful. He’s really easy to engage. He’s not the loudest guy in the room, and is going to solidify that four hole. I hope there’s a lot of guys on when he comes up because he can do a lot of damage.”

In early January, Encarnacion, 33, signed a three-year contract with the Indians, who hold a club option for the 2020 season at the end of the deal.

In 12 years at the Major League level, Encarnacion has hit .266 with 1,439 hits in 5,409 at-bats over 1,513 career games. Of those 1,439 hits, 629 were for extra bases, including 311 doubles and 310 home runs. Also, Encarnacion has driven in 942 runs, scored another 829 and drawn 662 walks in his career.

“You’ve got to score runs somehow, right?” Francona said. “If you’re hitting a bunch of home runs, if you’re scoring enough runs, it doesn’t matter how you get there, but I know we value the guys like Brantley or Ramirez, where if there’s a runner on third, there’s a good chance they’ll hit the ball, and there’s a lot of value to that.”

Encarnacion spent the last eight years of his Major League career with the Toronto Blue Jays. He made his Major League debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2005, and spent four full seasons with them before being traded to the Blue Jays during the 2009 campaign.

During his final year with the Blue Jays, Encarnacion hit .263 (158 for 601) with 34 doubles, 42 home runs and 127 runs batted in over 160 games. He set career highs with the 158 hits, 99 runs scored, 76 extra-base hits, 127 RBI and 318 total bases. The 42 round-trippers matched his single-season career best.

“He’s one of the few guys that if he’s healthy, you can put it in pen because it’s going to happen, and there’s not a ton of guys like that,” Francona said. “Part of the reason I think he drives in runs is because of his ability to put the ball in play.

“Maybe, 10 or 20 times a year when you need to run around third, he has that ability, and he can drive the ball to right-center. Those two things, he probably does better than the majority of the power hitters.”

