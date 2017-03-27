Terry Francona: Healthy Michael Brantley puts Cleveland Indians in good shape

Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley (23) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians have spent the better part of two years trying to help All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley get healthy from shoulder injuries that required a pair of surgeries, one in November of 2015, and the other last August.

But all that work has paid off in the form of a healthy spring-training progression for Brantley, who has recently begun playing games on back-to-back days for the first time since last May.

“As long as he is maintaining his strength and he’s feeling good, whether he’s ready to open or it’s a week, in the grand scheme of things, as long as he’s healthy, we’re in great shape, and that’s kind of how I’ve been looking at it,” Indians manager Terry Francona said before a recent practice.

“He’s come so far that opening day is not the finish line for him. I know it’s what everybody shoots for, but as long as he maintains his health and feels good, we’ll all be happy.”

Brantley has not played in a Major League game since last May because of shoulder issues, but the 2014 American League All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner is working his way back toward the lineup as the team ramps up workouts in spring training.

Last season, Brantley tried to rehabilitate his shoulder injury throughout spring and the summer months. However, every time Brantley went through the progression, he was unable to come through minor-league starts without setbacks.

Brantley was officially shut down in August when he had to undergo another surgery.

“Whatever’s in his best interest, we will certainly try to do, and he’ll be a big part of the conversation because we do trust him and he deserves that,” Francona said. “He’s honest and he’s hardworking, and we want to get his input because he’ll tell us. He’s been through too much not to.”

In 2014, Brantley was the first player in the 114-year history of the Indians franchise, and ninth player in MLB annals, to have 200 hits with at least 45 doubles, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Brantley was the ninth member of the Indians’ 20-home run, 20-steals club, and the first Cleveland player since 1996 to reach the 200-hit plateau.

During that 2014 season, Brantley finished second in the American League in hits (200), third in batting average (.327) and doubles (45), fourth in on-base percentage (.385), tied for sixth in runs scored (94), seventh in on-base plus slugging percentage (.890), 11th in steals (23) and 12th in RBI (97).

“He was a good hitter before, and if he’s healthy, he’s going to be a good hitter again,” Francona said. “Will it take him some at-bats? Maybe, but you can’t teach his mechanics to everybody, or believe me, we would because it is fairly simple. When I say simple, I mean there’s not a lot of moving parts. He taps for his timing, and he’s pretty direct to the ball.

“When he’s struggling, maybe he fights coming up and off, but man, when he stays this way, it’s just how you would teach it. I see a lot. I’ve seen maybe eight at-bats, and he’s taken some good swings. That last lefty he faced, he had a check swing and then, he got a fastball in and pulled it. Then, he hit a ball to left. He’s looked pretty good.”

