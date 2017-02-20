Terry Francona proud of Cleveland Indians for community efforts (Photos)

Manager Terry Francona is proud of the Cleveland Indians not only for their play on the field, but also, their community efforts. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is unabashedly proud of his players and coaching staff for their commitment to the game, which resulted in the organization’s first trip to the World Series in 19 years last fall.

But Francona is perhaps even more proud of the way his players embrace the opportunity to help in the Cleveland community, and to a man, everyone in the organization supported The Larry Doby Youth Fund, a charity aimed at helping the underserved children in the city.

“It was the players, every player, trainers, clubhouse guys, front office,” Francona told WKYC.com. “Everybody participated, which, in my opinion, made it extra special. We talked before about, ‘How do you help?’ because it sounds good, but it’s a little easier said than done.

“It was the proudest thing that’s happened to me since I’ve been in baseball, and this is the only team that it could’ve ever happened with. We made it happen in a span of three days, and then, ownership stepped in and clutched up. It was one of the proudest things I’ve ever been a part of.”





Administered by the Cleveland Foundation, an organization established 103 years ago, The Larry Doby Youth Fund will work to give educational support to children and assist in reducing the violence prevalent in society.

To Francona, the creation of The Larry Doby Youth Fund was an opportunity to share the blessings he and those within the organization have been fortunate enough to earn because of the game of baseball.

“The thing we were trying to do is not overly complicate it, but give something back to the youth in our city where we’re so fortunate to make really good incomes and have a good livelihood,” Francona said. “There are children in this city where it’s just not fair.

“It’s just not fair, and it started to bother me. Maybe we can make a little bit of a difference, maybe it gains some momentum and it starts to catch on in other cities. I know I’m sounding old, but we’re talking about our future, and these kids don’t have a chance. That just eats me up, so if we can help a couple kids, I’d really be happy.”

In addition to his contributions through The Larry Doby Youth Fund, shortstop Francisco Lindor has committed his time and efforts to helping children not only in Cleveland, but in opposing cities as well find productive outlets for their time rather than getting into trouble.

“When we were in Atlanta last year, I didn’t even know he was doing that, and somebody told me the next day,” Francona said. “On his own, he kind of set this up and he did it in L.A. What 21-year old kid? Most guys sleep in and the wherewithal, the caring, what you see is what you get.

“It’s not a façade. He’s legit. He’s a wonderful kid, and he’s heck of a player, but he also gets it. When you see young players like that come into our game, it bodes well for our game because he may be the face, if not the Indians, of baseball here in the next few years.”

