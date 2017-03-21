Terry Francona remains confident in Cleveland Indians' bullpen

Cleveland Indians pitcher Cody Allen (second from left) and catcher Yan Gomes (right) are congratulated by manager Terry Francona (17) after defeating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 at Safeco Field. (Photo: Jennifer Nicholson, Custom)

Coming off an extended postseason run that concluded with an extra-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs in Game 7 of the World Series, the Cleveland Indians adjusted the workload for several members of the pitching staff in spring training.

Because of struggles on the mound, the back end of the Indians’ bullpen has been a work in progress in spring training, and yet, manager Terry Francona remains confident in those whom he gives the ball to in the middle of a game.

“We, by design, moved them back a little bit in spring training and in volume and intensity and things like that because we’d like to do that again,” Francona said. “We want to make sure we keep track of those guys because we do ask a lot of them. We have and we will.”

In 2016, closer Cody Allen allowed just 19 earned runs and eight home runs over 68.0 innings of work, and registered 87 strikeouts against 27 walks in leading the Indians to their first American League Central Division title since 2007.

In the postseason, Allen allowed just one unearned run over 14.0 innings of work in 10 appearances. He struck out 24 batters and scattered nine hits against the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series, Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Championship Series and Cubs in the World Series.

Over six innings of work in six spring-training appearances, Allen has surrendered six hits and four earned runs.

“He’s been fine,” Francona said. “We started him a little bit late. He came in and his first game was really, really sharp. He had a game over in Texas where he was funny. He said he was going to get an MRI because his head went whiplashed because he was giving up so many, but the ball’s coming out of his hand really, really well. That’s what we really need, and he’ll be just fine.”

During the 2016 season, his fourth with the Indians, set-up man Bryan Shaw allowed 56 hits and 26 runs, 24 of which were earned, with eight home runs and 28 walks against 69 strikeouts over 66.2 innings of work in 75 appearances.

Opposing players hit just .230 against Shaw, who finished the regular season with a 2-5 record and 3.24 earned run average.

In 11 postseason appearances for the Indians, Shaw posted a 2-1 record with a 4.35 earned run average over 10.1 innings of work.

Shaw has allowed eight runs, seven of which were earned, over six games this spring.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Francona said. “Thank goodness we know what he can do because he can give up some runs in spring training. He just does.

“There’s been some games where he throws the ball good and with two outs, somebody gets a hit. It’s coming out of his hand probably better than I would’ve expected. He’ll be fine. He always is. As long as he’s throwing the ball the way he can, he’ll always be good.”

