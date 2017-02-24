Terry Francona: Yan Gomes will be Cleveland Indians' starting catcher

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 20: Yan Gomes #10 of the Cleveland Indians walks to the dugout against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning at Progressive Field on April 20, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Mariners defeated the Indians 2-1. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images) (Photo: David Maxwell, 2016 Getty Images)

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - When you've got two viable options behind the plate, it's a good problem to have.

That's the "problem" Terry Francona faces amid the Cleveland Indians' catching situation this year.

Last week, Francona confirmed that Yan Gomes will be the starting catcher this season, making Roberto Perez his backup. Questions surrounding the catching order surfaced as a result of last season, when Gomes struggled and suffered a season-ending injury while Perez thrived in handling the pitching staff.

Perez hit .183 with a .579 OPS through 61 games last season. Gomes struggled at the plate, crafting a .167 average and .527 OPS through 74 games. He also suffered a a shoulder injury in July and fractured wrist in September.

Perez took over behind the dish when a trade that was supposed to bring Jonathon Lucroy to Cleveland was rejected.

Still, Francona feels a clean slate will lead to better results for Gomes.

But that doesn't mean Perez will spend clusters of days riding the bench. Known for his defense and chemistry with the pitching staff, Perez will see plenty of playing time.

"We value Roberto a lot and we're not going to let him sit," Francona told reporters at the team's spring training facility in Goodyear Thursday.

Francona also noted the confidence his pitchers have in throwing to both catchers, explaining that the staff doesn't prefer one over the other.

"They're comfortable throwing to both of them," Francona said. "You don't see that very often."

