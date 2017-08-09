The 5 best Cleveland Indians uniforms of all-time

Michael Brantley #23, Francisco Lindor #12, Andrew Miller #24 and Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians receive their All Star jerseys before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on July 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ron Schwane, 2017 Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Indians revealed the special uniforms they will be wearing for MLB's "Players Weekend" on Aug. 25-27, complete with player nicknames on the back of the jerseys.

RHP Mike Clevinger's jersey will read "Sunshine"

The Tribe has had a variety of uniforms over the years, some certainly better than others. Here are the five best from the club's 116-year history.

1921 "Worlds Champions" uniforms

(Photo: Bettmann via Getty Images)

This may be the best uniform not just in Indians history, but in all of baseball. After winning the 1920 World Series, the Tribe decided to take a year-long victory lap by plastering "Worlds Champions" on their 1921 home and away uniforms. This would certainly be a good throwback option should the team win another title.

1946-49 home uniforms

(Photo: Photo File via Getty Images)

Worn during the Tribe's last World Series win, these uniforms were the first to feature Chief Wahoo on the sleeve and also the first with a script "Indians" across the chest. The script would remain in one form or another for 12 seasons and eventually returned for good in 1994.

1965-69 vested uniforms

(Photo: Louis Requena/Stringer via Getty Images)

Featured in both home white and away gray, these may be the most underrated Indians uniforms ever. Red was certainly the dominant color: Red numbers, red undershirt (with a blue wishbone C), and even red and blue striped socks. The Tribe actually brought back a modernized version of the uniform in 2002, but they failed to catch on and were discontinued five years later.

Jhonny Peralta #2 of the Cleveland Indians is seen during the game against the Chicago White Sox on October 2, 2005 at Jacobs Field in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2005 Getty Images)

1975-77 "Bloody Mary" uniforms

(Photo: Tony Tomsic via Getty Images)

The crooked-lettered uniforms of the 1970s came in white and blue, but the red one remains the most polarizing among Tribe fans young and old. After first adding the jersey, the red pants came in 1975, and the one-color "Bloody Mary" combo has lived on in baseball lore and ridicule ever since. Despite the backlash at the time, the uniform has received a cult-like following and has even been worn on recent throwback nights.

1994-present blue alternate uniforms

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 03: Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) delivers a pitch to the plate during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians on August 3, 2017. (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

When the Indians moved into Progressive (then Jacobs) Field in 1994, they debuted a completely revamped uniform set that has mostly remained in place to this day. The blue alternate jersey with the script "Indians" remains the most popular, and is actually worn by the team more often than their normal home and away ones. The players liked them so much the Tribe even added a blue script "Cleveland" jersey for a short time.

(Photo: John Mottern/AFP/Getty Images)

