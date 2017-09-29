The biggest surprises from the 2017 Cleveland Indians

Center fielder Bradley Zimmer #4 of the Cleveland Indians lays out to catch a fly ball hit by Mikie Mahtook of the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader during the second inning at Comerica Park on July 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo: Duane Burleson, 2017 Getty Images)

There were a lot of things we assumed would happen before this Indians season began: We assumed Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Andrew Miller would anchor the pitching staff, we assumed Edwin Encarnacion would hit a lot of home runs, and we assumed the Tribe would repeat as AL Central champs.

While all those things and more came to fruition (some even more than we had hoped), there were still other parts of this team we never could've imagined turning out as well as they did. When you're trying to win your first World Series in 69 years, any pleasant surprise will help, and the Indians have had more than their fair share of them in 2017.

Here's a look at some Tribe players we certainly didn't expect to play major roles, but we're sure glad they did:

Austin Jackson

Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson (26) makes a catch to rob Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez (not pictured) of a home run during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. (Photo: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Indians fans were certainly sad to see veteran outfielder Rajai Davis go in the offseason, especially after his Game 7 heroics. To replace him, the team signed 30-year-old Austin Jackson, a veteran coming off knee surgery.

Jackson barely made the opening day roster, but he has made the most of his opportunity, slashing .318/.384/.485 in 83 games while providing veteran leadership in the clubhouse. And while he may not be as quick on the base paths as Rajai, his defense has been stellar, as evidenced by his "Catch of the Year" nominee in Boston.

Mike Clevinger

Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger #52 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field on September 8, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

Clevinger showed promise as a rookie last season, but inconsistencies kept him in the minors to start 2017. However, when injuries in the rotation brought him back to Cleveland in May, Clevinger quickly raised eyebrows with a 1-hit, no-run performance against the Kansas City Royals.

"The Flow" has since solidified his place on the Tribe pitching staff, going 12-5 with a 3.07 ERA while striking out 135 over 120.1 innings. While there has been a debate as to whether Clevinger should be a starter or "bullpen weapon" come playoff time, it's clear he is here to stay for years to come.

Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning at Progressive Field on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Orioles 3-2. (Photo: David Maxwell, 2017 Getty Images)

Following a poor postseason performance (highlighted by "Drone-gate"), many had had enough with the often inconsistent and moody Bauer. He certainly didn't help his cause early, going 7-8 with a 5.59 ERA over his first 18 starts.

In his last 13 outings, though, Bauer has undergone a stunning turnaround, going 9-1 with a 2.69 ERA while striking out 84 over 77 innings. The ability to win a career-high 16 games and lower his season ERA to 4.28 have turned a once possible trade piece into a no doubt member of the postseason starting rotation.

Bradley Zimmer

Bradley Zimmer #4 of the Cleveland Indians scores past catcher Jesus Sucre #45 of the Tampa Bay Rays on a single by Jason Kipnis #22 during the third inning at Progressive Field on May 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ron Schwane, 2017 Getty Images)

The Tribe surprised some in May by calling up top prospect Bradley Zimmer from AAA Columbus. Most expected him to have a minimal, backup role, but the former 1st round draft pick quickly proved otherwise.

While his offensive numbers cooled down after a hot start, Zimmer leads the team with 18 stolen bases and became a human vacuum cleaner in center field. Sadly, a broken hand has likely ended his season, but rest assured you will see him in the Indians outfield for a long time.

Yan Gomes/Roberto Perez (RBI production)

Yan Gomes #7 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with his teammates after hitting a walk-off three run home run against the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field on August 8, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Rockies 4-1. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

Both Indians catchers have gotten a lot of grief for their offense, and to a degree it is warranted: Both Gomes and Perez have combined to hit just .221 with 169 strikeouts.

However, the two have surprisingly shown a knack for driving in runs, and their 94 combined RBIs are among the most in the Majors among catchers. Combine that with 22 combined home runs, Perez's .275 average with runners in scoring position, and stellar defensive play (a 43 percent throwout rate with 14 defensive runs saved), and it's hard to find a better catching situation in baseball.

Tyler Olson

Tyler Olson #49 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on August 14, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2017 Getty Images)

Entering 2017, Tyler Olson had pitched in just 12 Major League games and had a 5.63 ERA. He had been waived by both the Yankees and the Royals before the Indians picked him up last year. The lefty specialist was called up to Cleveland for the first time in July to give the bullpen some depth.

Safe to say, Olson has more than exceeded expectations: In 19 innings, he has yet to allow a run, and lefties are batting just .147 against him. His presence was especially helpful during Andrew Miller's stint on the DL, and he is expected to be a big contributor come October.

Nick Goody

Nick Goody #44 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Progressive Field on August 5, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Yankees defeated the Indians 2-1. (Photo: David Maxwell, 2017 Getty Images)

Unlike Olson, Goody made the Tribe roster out of spring training after being acquired from the Yankees via trade last December. His numbers in New York were nothing special, with an ERA of 4.67 and a WHIP of 1.471 in 34 career games.

Despite his less-than-stellar track record, Goody has become a rock in the Indians' already deep bullpen, with an ERA of 2.85 and a WHIP of 1.081 in 55 appearances this season. He is also averaging 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, good enough for third best on the team.

Yandy Diaz

Cleveland Indians third baseman Yandy Diaz (36) lines out in the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)

The 26-year-old Cuban was a last-minute edition to the opening day roster following the injury to Jason Kipnis. While he showed some promise, he was sent back down to the minors in May after hitting just .203 with 3 RBIs. However, when the injury bug once again hit the Tribe in August, Diaz was brought back to Cleveland, and fans quickly realized this stint was going to be much different.

Since rejoining the Indians on Aug. 22, Diaz has hit .310 with 9 RBIs in 28 games. He has also shown a penchant for getting on base, with 15 walks and a .420 on-base percentage. Diaz's bat (along with Giovanny Urshela's glove) has allowed Jose Ramirez to shift over to second base while keeping third solidly held down.

© 2017 WKYC-TV