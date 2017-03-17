The path to the big leagues starts on the fields of dreams

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - More than 200 ballplayers fill the confines of the Cleveland Indians' spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona each year.

Some have a spot solidified on the major league roster. But many have no idea where they'll spend the season.

The minor leagues span six levels, starting at the lowest AZL (Arizona League) level and peaking at AAA-Columbus. The end of the road is Progressive Field in Cleveland, and all 200 dream of reaching the big leagues and staying there.

WKYC caught up with David Wallace, manager of the 2016 Eastern League Champions AA-Akron RubberDucks and 2016 Minor League Manager of the Year, to get a better understanding of the path to The Show.

Wallace is a former catcher in the Indians system and is hanging up his manager's hat for an organizational role with the team this year, meaning he'll be a rover, traveling among the system's different levels to work on player development.

Hear what Wallace had to say on WKYC tonight.

