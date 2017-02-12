This is not a drill! Cleveland Indians pitchers/catchers report today

Cleveland Indians celebrate (Photo: Getty Images)

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA - This is not a drill! The Cleveland Indians pitchers and catchers report to spring training today. And you can party right here in Cleveland this afternoon to celebrate.

The defending American League Champion Indians will welcome pitchers and catchers to camp for the start of Spring Training, but you can get in on the fun here in Cleveland.

The Tribe is hosting a special 'Pitchers and Catchers Report Day' party at the Clevelander on 834 Huron Rd. in downtown Cleveland from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Indians Radio Network broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus and SportsTime Ohio analyst Jensen Lewis will be on hand and host a roundtable for Tribe fans, while Slider and the hot dog mascots will help celebrate. One random fan will win two tickets to the Indians Home Opener on April 11 vs. the Chicago White Sox.

And if you still need to get your 2017 Season Ticket package, the Indians will have representatives on hand to take your order. Keep in mind, getting a season ticket package gives you priority access to single game (and Home Opener) tickets along with postseason priority and other great perks.

Here 's what the Cleveland Indians tweeted out earlier Sunday morning.

