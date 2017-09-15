Thursday night's Cleveland Indians game produces record TV ratings

Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (32) celebrates his game-winning RBI double in the 10th inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

On Thursday, the Indians extended their nationally-recognized winning streak to 22 games in a row in dramatic fashion against the Kansas City Royals.

But not only did the Tribe set an MLB record for the most consecutive games won (if you don't count that pesky tie by the 1916 New York Giants), they also set a record for local television viewership.

According to Nielsen, Thursday night's game was the Indians' highest rated of all-time on SportsTime Ohio. The 10-inning contest averaged a remarkable 20.44 household rating, peaking at 27.96 (or 419,000 Northeast Ohio homes) during the final quarter hour.

The new number breaks the previous mark of 19.58 set during this year's home opener. In addition, five of the top 10 rated STO games this season have come during the last seven matchups, according to the network.

Overall, the Tribe is averaging an 8.16 household rating on STO in 2017, up 28 percent from last year. Should it hold up, that number would also be the team's highest local rating since 2001 (9.9), when Fox Sports Ohio still aired the games.

