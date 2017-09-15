Tom Hamilton's call of Cleveland Indians' 22nd straight win mixed with Celine Dion is just perfect

Longtime Indians radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton may be even more beloved by fans than the team itself, dazzling us all with his enthusiastic calls for over 20 years.
Last night, Hammy got a chance to add to his legendary status by calling Jay Bruce's walk-off double in the 10th inning to give the Tribe a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals, their 22nd straight.
As expected, Hammy's call was awesome. However, when mixed with Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic? It will send a chill through your spine!
JAY BRUCE WALK OFF FOR 22 STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE INDIANS— Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 15, 2017
WITH HAMMY'S CALL
WITH TITANIC MUSIC pic.twitter.com/HVTljuJAaf
The re-mix wasn't the only one SB Nation's Matt Allaire posted after the stunning victory: He later synched it up with, appropriately, Taylor Swift's "22."
🚨🚨🚨BONUS VIDEO ALERT🚨🚨🚨— Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 15, 2017
JUST WATCH AND ENJOY. YOU WON'T REGRET IT. pic.twitter.com/NaeDJRVg5z
Let's hope the Tribe can extend the streak tonight!
