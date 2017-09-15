Tom Hamilton's call of Cleveland Indians' 22nd straight win mixed with Celine Dion is just perfect

Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (32) is congratulated by designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (10) after his game-winning RBI double in the 10th inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

Longtime Indians radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton may be even more beloved by fans than the team itself, dazzling us all with his enthusiastic calls for over 20 years.

Last night, Hammy got a chance to add to his legendary status by calling Jay Bruce's walk-off double in the 10th inning to give the Tribe a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals, their 22nd straight.

As expected, Hammy's call was awesome. However, when mixed with Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic? It will send a chill through your spine!

JAY BRUCE WALK OFF FOR 22 STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE INDIANS



WITH HAMMY'S CALL



WITH TITANIC MUSIC pic.twitter.com/HVTljuJAaf — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 15, 2017

The re-mix wasn't the only one SB Nation's Matt Allaire posted after the stunning victory: He later synched it up with, appropriately, Taylor Swift's "22."

🚨🚨🚨BONUS VIDEO ALERT🚨🚨🚨



JUST WATCH AND ENJOY. YOU WON'T REGRET IT. pic.twitter.com/NaeDJRVg5z — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 15, 2017

Let's hope the Tribe can extend the streak tonight!

© 2017 WKYC-TV