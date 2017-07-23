WKYC
Close

Topps removes Chief Wahoo from all baseball cards

WKYC 5:30 AM. EDT July 24, 2017

CLEVELAND - Changes are coming to America's favorite baseball card.

Topps is removing the Cleveland Indians' Chief Wahoo logo from all its baseball cards. That includes both new player and throwback cards.

Now, Topps' Indians cards will feature the team's Block C logo.

Topps is the official card of MLB.

Though the Indians have moved away from using Chief Wahoo as its main logo, it still sells Chief Wahoo memorabilia in its stores, and it still appears on player hats and jersey sleeves.

The team said it does not currently have any comment on the matter.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Chief Wahoo logo will stay with Cleveland Indians for now

WKYC

MLB files for review to block Toronto Chief Wahoo case

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories