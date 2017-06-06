Toronto complaint against Chief Wahoo moves forward in court

Cleveland Indians fans celebrate after game five of the American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2016 Getty Images)

TORONTO - A case calling for the ban of Chief Wahoo inside Toronto's Rogers Centre is moving forward in court, the Toronto Star reported Monday.

According to the Star, activist Douglas Cardinal won an interim decision allowing his case to continue.

Cardinal claims the use of the Cleveland Indians team name and Chief Wahoo logo within the Toronto Blue Jays' Rogers Centre is discriminatory. He's seeking the ban of the team's name and logo on uniforms while the Indians are visiting the Rogers Centre.

Cardinal first brought the case to attention last fall, while the Indians and Blue Jays were opponents in the American League Championship Series. An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled the Indians could use the name and logo during the series.

According to the Star, Tribunal adjudicator Jo-Anne Pickel ruled that Cardinal has the standing to proceed with the case.

In April, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league has held discussions with the team on transitioning away from the use of Chief Wahoo. The Indians said the team will continue to work with MLB to find a solution.

