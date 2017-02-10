Trevor Bauer tweets about 'liberal, anti-Trump' articles, fans respond

Jun 6, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Trevor Bauer (47) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

When athletes get political on Twitter, the responses come in drones.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer has never been afraid to express his opinions on Twitter and Thursday was no different.

Bauer started by tweeting his annoyance with Apple and Twitter for the types of articles and content that fill his timelines, though Apple and Twitter aren't news outlets.

Really annoyed that @Apple and @Twitter continue to flood my phone with liberal slanted anti trump articles. fair and equal reporting? No? — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 9, 2017

Of course, the responses flooded in from both ends of the political spectrum.

But Bauer continued after one fan pointed out that many MLB players, including some of Bauer's own teammates, are immigrants.

@BauerOutage Perhaps you should talk to your teammates about the EO or someone affected by it or people now living in fear. "Fantastic." — Andrew Zelman (@AndrewZelman) February 10, 2017

@AndrewZelman almost all of my teammates support trump sooooo — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

But it seems that all of Bauer's teammates might not actually share his political views.

Tiffany Otero, wife to reliever Dan Otero, made it a point to share this article with Bauer.

The article is about Dan Otero's grandmother, who fled Cuba during Ariel Castro's regime and settled in Florida.

Bauer didn't respond to Otero's tweet.

