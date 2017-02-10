WKYC
Trevor Bauer tweets about 'liberal, anti-Trump' articles, fans respond

WKYC 11:44 AM. EST February 10, 2017

When athletes get political on Twitter, the responses come in drones. 

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer has never been afraid to express his opinions on Twitter and Thursday was no different.

Bauer started by tweeting his annoyance with Apple and Twitter for the types of articles and content that fill his timelines, though Apple and Twitter aren't news outlets.

Of course, the responses flooded in from both ends of the political spectrum.

But Bauer continued after one fan pointed out that many MLB players, including some of Bauer's own teammates, are immigrants. 

But it seems that all of Bauer's teammates might not actually share his political views. 

Tiffany Otero, wife to reliever Dan Otero, made it a point to share this article with Bauer.

The article is about Dan Otero's grandmother, who fled Cuba during Ariel Castro's regime and settled in Florida.

Bauer didn't respond to Otero's tweet.

