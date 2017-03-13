WKYC
Tribe fans soak in sunshine at Spring Training

Betsy Kling- Tribe fans react in Arizona

Betsy Kling, WKYC 11:58 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

As the snow flies and Northeast Ohio braces for widespread heavy snow tonight, Tribe fans are soaking in the sunshine and thinking summer at Indians Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona.

Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling is in Goodyear this week with exclusive reports as the Indians get ready to defend their American League Championship.

The winter home of the Tribe, just west of Phoenix is packed with fans who are escaping the cold and snow for some baseball.

When asked, the vast majority say their number one reason to come west is the weather. 

 

