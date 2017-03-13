Tribe fans soak in sunshine at Spring Training

(Photo: WKYC)

As the snow flies and Northeast Ohio braces for widespread heavy snow tonight, Tribe fans are soaking in the sunshine and thinking summer at Indians Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona.

Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling is in Goodyear this week with exclusive reports as the Indians get ready to defend their American League Championship.

The winter home of the Tribe, just west of Phoenix is packed with fans who are escaping the cold and snow for some baseball.

When asked, the vast majority say their number one reason to come west is the weather.

