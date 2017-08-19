Tyler Naquin's walk-off inside-the-park home run happened 1 year ago today

Cleveland Indians center fielder Tyler Naquin (30) celebrates after his game-winning inside-the-park home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Progressive Field. The Indians won 3-2. (Photo: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

One year ago today, the Indians experienced one of their most dramatic wins ever.

After trailing the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 going into the bottom of the ninth, Josè Ramìrez tied things up with a one-out homer to right. Rookie Tyler Naquin came up next, and hit a ball that looked like it would go over the fence as well. It didn't, but the end result was even more memorable.

Here's Tom Hamilton's epic call from that night, via the Tribe Facebook page.

Many said the game felt like a playoff atmosphere, and ironically, the Tribe went on to beat the Jays in the ALCS to advance to the World Series.

While the walk-off was a high point in a tremendous rookie season for Naquin, struggles both at the end of 2016 and the start of 2017 led to him being sent down to AAA Columbus. He is currently hitting .309 for the Clippers this year, hoping to get another chance in Cleveland.

