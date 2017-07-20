Uber becomes 'official ride of the Cleveland Indians'

Progressive Field (Photo: WKYC)

Beginning with this weekend's series with the Toronto Blue Jays, Indians fans will have an easier way of getting to and from Progressive Field.

Uber announced a deal Thursday that makes the car service "the official ride of the Cleveland Indians." As part of the agreement, there will now be an area dedicated to Uber pick-ups and drop-offs at E 9th St. and Erie Court, right across the street from the stadium. Drivers will be able to exclusively connect with riders at Erie Court.

Fans will be able to take advantage of the deal as soon as Friday night, when the Tribe takes on the Jays at 7:10 in Cleveland.

© 2017 WKYC-TV