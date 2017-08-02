WKYC
VOTE | Austin Jackson or Kenny Lofton? Which Cleveland Indian made the better famous catch?

WKYC 12:20 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

CLEVELAND - Albeit in a losing effort, Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson made a catch for the ages on Tuesday night, robbing Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez of a home run in the fifth inning of what would ultimately become a 12-10 Red Sox victory.

For many Cleveland fans, Jackson's leaping grab conjured memories of another famous catch by an Indians center fielder -- Kenny Lofton's 1996 snag of Baltimore Orioles third baseman B.J. Surhoff's would-be home run.

So which Cleveland center fielder made the better catch? See them each for yourself before voting in our poll below.

 

