VOTE | Austin Jackson or Kenny Lofton? Which Cleveland Indian made the better famous catch?

Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson (26) makes a catch to rob Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez (not pictured) of a home run during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob DeChiara, Bob DeChiara)

CLEVELAND - Albeit in a losing effort, Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson made a catch for the ages on Tuesday night, robbing Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez of a home run in the fifth inning of what would ultimately become a 12-10 Red Sox victory.

For many Cleveland fans, Jackson's leaping grab conjured memories of another famous catch by an Indians center fielder -- Kenny Lofton's 1996 snag of Baltimore Orioles third baseman B.J. Surhoff's would-be home run.

So which Cleveland center fielder made the better catch? See them each for yourself before voting in our poll below.

