WATCH: Carlos Santana draws Cleveland Indians closer to New York Yankees

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 9:01 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

Two-out hitting makes a big difference in the Major League Baseball Playoffs.

The Cleveland Indians had just one hit against New York Yankees starter Luis Severino over their first three trips to the plate, but first baseman Carlos Santana doubled that output and got the team on the scoreboard with a two-out, two-run home run to center field.

Santana’s home run gave the Indians their first two runs of the series in games played at Yankee Stadium, and trimmed New York’s lead down to three runs, 5-2, after the top of the fourth inning of Game 4 of the 2017 American League Division Series.

After fouling off the first pitch of the at-bat, Santana took two straight offerings high and outside of the strike zone. Then, Severino left a 91-mile-per-hour slider down at the knees, and Santana smashed it over the wall in center field for his first home run of the postseason.

Before Santana had a chance to get to the plate, right fielder Jay Bruce worked a nine-pitch at-bat against Severino, fouling off three pitches after getting down in the count, 0-2, before reaching base for the second time in Game 4.

